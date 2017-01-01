Mindy Kaling declined to name baby's father on birth certificate

Actress Mindy Kaling has reportedly opted not to identify her newborn daughter's father on the child's birth certificate.

The Inside Out star welcomed her first kid, a girl named Katherine, last Friday (15Dec17), but according to TheBlast.com, she chose to leave the name of her baby daddy off official hospital documents.

Mindy has kept fans guessing about who fathered her child ever since her pregnancy news hit headlines in mid-July (17).

The actress, who was thought to have been single at the time, only addressed the gossip weeks later, when she told America's Today show she couldn't wait to become a mother.

"I'm really excited," she smiled at the prospect of starting a family back in August (17). "It's so unknown to me. I have a lot of control over a lot of aspects of my life, and this is one where I'm like, 'OK, it's out of my hands,' which is kind of a fun feeling."

Meanwhile, Mindy has paid tribute to her late mum Swati by giving Katherine the Indian moniker as her middle name. Swati Chokalingam died in 2012, but her famous daughter has already planned to follow in her mother's footsteps when it comes to her style of parenting.

"My mum was incredibly fierce and so devoted to us, just loved us and really wanted us to be happy no matter what we did," Mindy shared of her upbringing with brother Vijay. "My career choice was not something that she was familiar with and she was just so supportive of that. And if I could give that to my child, just that open-mindedness, I'd be so happy."

The 38-year-old star has yet to comment on the arrival of her baby.