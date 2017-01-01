Val Kilmer's cancer battle changed his outlook on life

Actor Val Kilmer has learned to lighten up since his oral cancer battle.

The Heat star finally went public with his secret health crisis in April (17), confirming long-running rumours of his illness, which initially hit headlines in 2015.

Kilmer has since revealed his personal life suffered a double blow shortly after his diagnosis, as his daughter Mercedes was also hospitalised after she was hit by a car.

The 57-year-old credits his Christian Science faith with helping him get through the stressful ordeals, and explains he has learned to be more lighthearted and not to worry himself too much with career concerns.

"I was too serious," he tells The Hollywood Reporter of his approach to life before his cancer fight. "I'd get upset when things like Oscars and recognition failed to come my way. I would like to have more Oscars than anybody. Meryl Streep must feel pretty good, you know? It must feel nice to know that everyone loves her. It's about being loved."

Kilmer previously opened up about his tendency to take his job too seriously, insisting he just wanted to be the best actor he could be.

Quizzed about his reputation as one of the most difficult movie stars in a Reddit Ask Me Anything chat, the Batman Forever star responded: "I didn't do enough hand holding and flattering and reassuring to the financiers. I only cared about the acting and that didn't translate to caring about the film or all that money."

"Sometimes, when you are the head of a project and the lead actor is usually the reason a film is being made, unless it's a superstar director, then it's only fair to make people feel good and happy they are at work," he added. "I was often unhappy trying to make pictures better."