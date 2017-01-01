Khloe Kardashian confirms pregnancy rumours

Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian has confirmed she is pregnant by sharing a photo of her baby bump with fans online on Wednesday (20Dec17).

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been rumoured to be expecting her first child with her basketball player boyfriend Tristan Thompson for several months, but the couple has remained mum on the hearsay - until now.

"My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby!" she captioned a black and white Instagram image of her protruding belly. "I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient."

Khloe's sweet photograph also featured her partner Tristan's fingers clasped with hers as the couple's hands rested on her baby bump, and Kim Kardashian's younger sister went on to praise the athlete for all of his loving support.

"I still at times can't believe that our love created life!" she gushed. "Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you've been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love!"

The 33-year-old concluded the message with a shout-out to fans: "Thank you to everyone for the love and positive vibes!" she wrote. "I know we've been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately. To enjoy our first precious moments just us (sic) Thank you all for understanding. I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it's the best bundle of feelings I've ever felt in my life!"

Khloe came clean about her pregnancy just days after she accidentally shared an image of a pregnancy pillow on social media over the weekend (17Dec17).

Her younger half-sister, Kylie Jenner, is also reportedly expecting a baby with her rapper boyfriend Travis Scott, while Kim will welcome her third child with husband Kanye West via a surrogate mum in early 2018.