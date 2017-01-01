Sylvester Stallone facing police investigation for sexual misconduct complaint

Police in Santa Monica, California are investigating historic accusations of sexual misconduct against Sylvester Stallone after an alleged victim filed an official complaint.

According to TheBlast.com, the woman, a 50-year-old actress, went to authorities in mid-November (17) and claimed the action man assaulted her in his Santa Monica office in 1990.

The statute of limitations has long expired, but officials are reportedly looking into the story and will present any evidence to the District Attorney's Office, where prosecutors will then decide whether or not to press charges.

Sexual assault or battery complaints are typically only investigated if they are filed within 10 years of the alleged incident taking place, but sources tell TMZ the current climate regarding sexual misconduct, particularly in Hollywood, has made them reconsider this particular case.

Stallone's attorney, Martin Singer, has already told the outlet he's convinced the woman lodged a false claim, and he is ready to take legal action once the police investigation is completed.

The Rocky star has vehemently denied the sexual assault charge, although he has acknowledged spending three days with her while filming a movie in Israel in 1987.

He is adamant they did not meet again in 1990, or in the years since.

The news emerges weeks after Stallone's representative firmly dismissed "ridiculous, categorically false" reports suggesting another unnamed woman had filed a police complaint against the actor back in the mid-1980s, after meeting while he was filming Over the Top in Las Vegas, when she was 16 years old. She claimed he had invited her back to his hotel suite, where the star and his bodyguard allegedly had sex with her, but she refused to press charges and local authorities had no choice but to drop the case.