Jodie Foster: 'Film sets were like bootcamps before women got involved'

Jodie Foster considers male-dominated film sets "unhealthy" and encourages gender balance in every workplace.

The Academy Award-winning actress and director launched her career in the 1970s when very few women were employed behind-the-scenes, and she sees a marked difference now that females are more present on set.

"Maybe because I started making movies when there were no women, I saw how healthy it was when women came into the picture," she tells USA Today. "When I'd go out on movie sets (before), it was like 175 guys in a small town. The second that they started normalising and bringing women into the picture, which also brought children into the picture, then all of a sudden it wasn't so unhealthy and people were happier. It didn't feel like they were in some boot camp somewhere."

However, The Silence of the Lambs star isn't sure how having more female employees on set will help to combat issues like sexual harassment.

Commenting on the recent wave of sexual misconduct scandals plaguing Hollywood after former Miramax producer Harvey Weinstein was exposed as an alleged serial predator in an October (17) New York Times article, Jodie observes: "There's more women in executive positions (now) than you can imagine, so I don't really think that changed anything (with harassment and misconduct issues). It didn't even change women directors. There's still just as few women directors as when there (were) four studio heads that were women. That didn't change anything, so I'm not sure (it will help)."

And although the 55-year-old is confident the #MeToo sexual assault survivors' movement will lead to "some kind of truth and reconciliation" when it comes to inappropriate behaviour in the industry, the star remains unclear on how this will impact the workplace in the future.

"I'm looking forward to a new millennial woman that knows that she can say no," Foster shares. "But honestly, I think what most women want is just for it to stop. They don't really want to have a lawsuit, they don't want to have to go on CBS This Morning (news show) 400 times. They'd actually just like it to stop and that'll be the good part."