Tom Hanks: 'I wouldn't screen The Post for President Trump'

Tom Hanks would not attend a screening of his new movie The Post if it was held for controversial U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House.

The Captain Phillips actor is opposed to the Republican leader and his controversial political views, and he would draw the line if he was asked to take the film to President Trump in Washington, D.C. for a private viewing.

"I didn't think things were going to be this way last November (when Trump was elected)...," he tells The Hollywood Reporter. "And individually we have to decide when we take to the ramparts. You don't take to the ramparts necessarily right away, but you do have to start weighing things. You may think: 'You know what? I think now is the time.' This is the moment where, in some ways, our personal choices are going to have to reflect our opinions. We have to start voting, actually, before the (next presidential) election. So, I would probably vote not to go (to a White House screening)."

Hanks stars as former The Washington Post editor Ben Bradlee in the film, about the release of the Pentagon Papers, which detailed the involvement of the U.S. government in the Vietnam War, in the 1970s, and he sees parallels between how members of the press were treated by administration officials during that controversy and the recent attacks they have been experiencing from President Trump.

"The (President Richard) Nixon administration tried to stop the story from being published," he says. "They took on the First Amendment (protection of free speech and the press) by saying: 'You can't tell that story, and if you do, we're going to threaten you.' That is going on, of course, right now."

"There's a number of ways that you can assault the First Amendment," he adds. "Back in 1971, it was done in such a boldfaced way that a newspaper, The New York Times, was stopped from publishing a story. And it was threatened; anybody who was going to try to publish that story was going to go to jail for treason. Treason, my friend. That's the stuff that goes on with tin-pot dictators and communist tyrants and third-world banana republics. (But) I'd have to say, as (director) Steven Spielberg said: 'The truth is making a comeback'."