Khloe Kardashian 'overwhelmed' by fans' support after pregnancy announcement

Khloe Kardashian has been overwhelmed by the response from fans after announcing she is pregnant with her first child.

The reality star took to Instagram on Wednesday (20Dec17) to confirm rumours she is expecting a bundle of joy with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, sharing an image of the basketball player cradling her growing baby bump.

Shortly after sharing the photo, Khloe, 33, tweeted her joy over the response the news received and added she had been nervous to make the announcement.

“I was so nervous to post our announcement but WOWWW I am overwhelmed with the response by you guys!!! Thank you! Thank you!" she wrote.

Among those who congratulated the star were Bella Hadid and Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown.

“I am completely in tears Khlo I’m so happy for you you are going to be the best mama," Hadid posted to Instagram.

“Omg (oh my God) absolutely amazing! congrats!” Brown wrote on the photo sharing site.

British singer Cheryl, who herself has a baby with her beau Liam Payne, also posted a message of congratulations to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, writing: "Khloeeee!!! such amazing news. I could not be happier for you. You gorgeous soul! You are about to have the best, most precious time of your life. And you truly deserve it. Congratulations Mommy. Wishing you a happy healthy pregnancy and what a wonderful way to start a new year."

But arguably the most touching sentiment following Khloe's announcement came from her baby daddy Tristan, who wrote on his social media: "My love, thank you for aligned (sic) me to be a part of your journey in life and allowing to share this moment with you this is something and (sic) always cherish. Girl you look better now."

Khloe's initial post also sparked rumours that she and Tristan had wed in secret, as the mother-to-be was seen wearing two diamond bands on her ring finger. However, a representative for the star told People.com these claims were "not true".