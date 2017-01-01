Christian Bale: 'America will be greater when it's not all white dudes running things'

Christian Bale has called for more diversity in Hollywood, insisting it's time to change the status quo of "all white dudes running things".

The 43-year-old actor opened up about his thoughts on those in power during a talk for the AOL Build series. Admitting it's a problem in politics as well as in the acting industry, Christian explained: "Since November, people try and put it into a red state, blue state thing, and I think that's really the wrong message and I think it's really disingenuous as well.

"Our culture will be so much richer the day that we stop saying, 'Hey, it's all white dudes who are running things.' Whether that be Hollywood, whether that be Washington."

Instead, the British actor is keen for people to embrace diversity - both in Hollywood and wider society, as he believes it will result in a richer output in terms of the stories produced by the film industry.

"We're going to get, in Hollywood, so much better films and so much more interesting stories being told and America will become the America that the rest of the world sees it as, that makes it unique … that we recognise makes this such a beautiful, brilliant country and not to ruin that," he explained.

Christian moved to America at the age of 17, and has since raised his two children, Emmeline and Joseph, with wife Sibi Blazic, in the country. Praising America as a "country of inclusion", he added: "It's the reason why I moved here... It's the reason why my kids have American accents."

The actor has been on the promotional trail for his new Western movie Hostiles. Set in 1892 and follows a U.S. Cavalry officer who must escort a Cheyenne war chief and his family back to their home in Montana in 1892. Christian stars alongside Rosamund Pike, Jesse Plemons, and Ben Foster in the film which begins hitting cinemas from 22 December.