Olivia Wilde fulfils childhood Emmy promise to her mum

Actress Olivia Wilde has finally lived up to a childhood promise to replace her journalist mother's broken Emmy Award with a statuette of her own.

The TRON: Legacy star earned her first Emmy for co-producing Body Team 12, which was named Outstanding Short Documentary at the 2017 News & Documentary Emmy Awards in October (17), and her engraved trophy was finally delivered to Olivia's New York home on Wednesday (20Dec17).

She took to Instagram to show off a photo of her three-year-old son Otis with one hand on the gold figurine, which she dedicated to her mum Leslie Cockburn as she shared the story of her sweet vow as a kid.

"This lady (Emmy) showed up in the mail today. Otis approves," she captioned the snap. "When I was a little older than he is now, my mom won an Emmy for excellence in news journalism, and when I played with it and promptly broke the globe part off by accident, she told me it was okay, but now I just had to win her a replacement."

"Only took me 30 years," Olivia continued. "This is for her."

The 33-year-old also gave a shout out to her production team, including director David Darg and Bryn Mooser, adding: "Thanks for making me the proudest producer on Earth, @daviddarg, @brynmooser & @ryotnews. #bodyteam12."

Cockburn was thrice nominated for her work as a reporter on U.S. news show 60 Minutes, and won her Emmy in 1999.

She has since entered the world of politics as a candidate, and is currently running for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives for the state of Virginia.