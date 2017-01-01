Nick Jonas happy to be single

Singer-turned-actor Nick Jonas is happily single for the holidays.

The Jealous star, who features in new movie Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, was most recently said to be dating Victoria's Secret model Georgia Fowler, after previously being linked to Kate Hudson and Lily Collins following his 2015 split from beauty queen Olivia Culpo.

He and Georgia appeared to be more than just friends while attending his brother Joe Jonas' engagement party in New York last month (Nov17), but the pop hunk insists he has too much going on with his work schedule to have time for a girlfriend.

"It's not that I'm not pursuing love in some sense, but I'm just too busy right now," Nick tells People magazine. "The time that I do have, I want it to be fun and casual and light and a non-stressful thing."

Nick is now the only member of his former band, the Jonas Brothers, who has yet to settle down, but the 25-year-old is keen to take his time - and it seems his loved ones are in no rush for him to commit to romance either.

Asked if he is feeling pressure from his family to find lasting love, he replies, "The opposite! I'm sure there will come a time when I'm ready to make a more serious commitment and be in a relationship like that, but I'm thrilled to be able to keep things light at the moment."

In the meantime, Nick is excited to continue celebrating Joe's forthcoming wedding to Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner, after popping the question in October (17).

"I was very excited and anxious to hear from them on the day that I knew he (proposed)," Nick smiles. "When I finally did, it was just the best."

"I think they found their other half in each other and it's a beautiful thing," he adds. "It's rare in a lot of cases and when you see it happen it brings you an overwhelming sense of joy."

Nick's remarks emerge two days after eldest brother Kevin and his wife Danielle celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary. The couple shares daughters Alena, three, and Valentina, one.