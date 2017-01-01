Victoria Beckham teases Chloe Grace Moretz over Brooklyn's new hair

Victoria Beckham has jokingly blamed her son Brooklyn's actress girlfriend Chloe Grace Moretz for the 18-year-old's shaggy new hairstyle.

Brooklyn Beckham, who recently moved from London to New York for college, has started sporting shaggy locks in recent days, and on Thursday (21Dec17), his mother teased her eldest child by comparing his latest look to comic book character Dennis the Menace.

Taking to Instagram, Victoria shared side-by-side photos of Brooklyn, donning a red and black plaid shirt, and the animated Dennis, who is known for his trademark red overalls and black striped sweater.

"@brooklynbeckham X That hair!!!," she captioned the image, as she pretended to blame Chloe for the style. "@chloegmoretz what have u (sic) done!!"

The former Spice Girls star made it clear she was only having a little fun by adding a series of crying with laughter emojis, before sending her love by adding, "kisses x".

Chloe was obviously tickled by the funny comparison, commenting on the post, "Hahahah ohhhhh my god (sic)".

Brooklyn has yet to publicly weigh in on the joke.

The two young stars initially dated for a few months last year (16), but recently rekindled their romance.

The teenage model and photographer confirmed they were dating again in September (17), when he shared a black and white snap of himself and Chloe in bed watching Game of Thrones.

"These nights are my favourite," he captioned the tell-tale shot. "Missing my girl."

The Carrie star, 20, responded by posting a heart and rose emoji.