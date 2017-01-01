Kate Winslet: 'I was terrified of Wonder Wheel role'

Kate Winslet was hesitant to star in new drama Wonder Wheel because she was terrified of her complex character.

The Titanic star plays a waitress named Ginny, who engages in an affair with Justin Timberlake's character in the latest Woody Allen film, but Winslet didn't think she could handle the character's larger-than-life personality.

"It's a big deal when Woody Allen phones you up...," she told U.S. morning show Live! with Kelly and Ryan on Thursday (21Dec17). "Then he sent me the script and I sat and I read it and my husband said to me, 'So what's it like?' and I said, 'Well, it's such a shame because it's really brilliant, but I just absolutely can't do it. So don't even look at me, I'm not doing it. I can't do it so let's just not talk about it...'

"I just thought I wouldn't even know where to begin with playing this part. I said, 'Look, it's just one of those things where another brilliant actress will play the role and that's fine and I have to be fine with it,' and my daughter walks past and she's like, 'Mum, get over yourself'."

Winslet eventually agreed to sign on: "One of the great things about acting is sometimes it is terrifying and I would hope to always feel that way a little bit...," she added.

The British beauty was also thrilled she was able to collaborate with Allen.

"He was amazing to work with," she said. "He's a great artist and wonderful director. More than anything, he writes extraordinarily powerful roles for women. I was so excited to sort of join that long line of wonderful actresses..."

Winslet's appearance in the film has been hit with criticism from Allen's former adopted daughter Dylan O'Sullivan Farrow, who previously accused the filmmaker of molesting her when she was a child.

Kate recently defended her decision to work with Allen, stating she didn't "know anything, really (about the abuse allegations), and whether any of it is true or false," and she subsequently chose "to respectfully step away from the discussion" after experiencing backlash over her comments.