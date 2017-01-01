Mindy Kaling jokes about giving birth in Instagram post

Actress Mindy Kaling took to Instagram to share a humorous post on Thursday (21Dec17), days after giving birth to her first child.

The 38-year-old, who welcomed daughter Katherine Swati last week, joked about her "busy week" on the photo-sharing site on Thursday. The Mindy Project star and creator explained it was the reason she could not fulfil her usual holiday obligations.

"I usually do a holiday dinner with the young women that work with me but I've had a busy week! So they brought the holiday dinner to me," The Ocean's 8 star captioned a photo of her fingers holding a dinner menu titled Yule Got Mail, a reference to the 1998 film You've Got Mail. Other items on menu paid tribute to the film's writer and director Nora Ephron.

She added: "It's a You've Got Mail Nora Ephron-themed holiday dinner...and it's happening TONIGHT at my house."

Mindy confirmed she was expecting her first child in August, after her A Wrinkle in Time co-star Oprah Winfrey had publicly spoken about Mindy's pregnancy.

"She (Oprah) did announce it," she laughed to Ellen DeGeneres in October. "I had told Oprah and Reese (Witherspoon) on a movie we're working on... and she announced it... She was very excited.

"If anyone is going to announce big news about your private life, Oprah Winfrey is the person. You can't complain that much about it. And you also can't be like, 'Hey, Oprah, zip it' - because she's almost like a religious figure. So if there's one person I have to tell my daughter about that revealed her existence to the world, Oprah is pretty good."

She admitted the baby news was "an unexpected surprise" and has not revealed who the father is. According to The Blast, she declined to name him on the baby's birth certificate.