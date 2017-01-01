Kelly Brook loves an extended Christmas

(Cover) - EN UK Entertainment - Kelly Brook has succumbed to the trend for a longer Christmas.

The 38-year-old model and presenter opened up to OK! Magazine about her love of the festive period. And while Kelly, who is dating Jeremy Parisi, is a big fan of the holidays, she has only started celebrating it in early December in recent years.

“I think Christmas is getting longer because everyone just wants Christmas now,” she told the publication. “I used to put my decorations ten days before but now they go up on 1 December.”

When it comes to what her plans are for 2018, Kelly already has an idea of what New Year’s resolution she’s going to make. The stunning brunette has been making more frequent appearances on the small screen in recent months, and admitted she hopes she will land even more presenting gigs next year.

“I love it,” Kelly said of presenting. “I’ve always dipped in and out of it. I just did a guest judge spot on Britain’s Next Top Model, which was really fun.

“I love anything like that. There are so many great iconic shows. It’s nice to dip in and out to get the best out of everyone.”

Kelly has also been fronting regular fashion spots on This Morning. Her segments on the show have received mixed responses, but Kelly insists she’s managed to fix the issues which dampened her first appearances on the ITV show.

“My biggest criticism is that I was loud but I had an earpiece in during my first time on the show and I couldn’t hear myself,” she vented. “Now I’ve taken that out I’m better. They could always turn my microphone down. It’s not actually my fault if I’m too loud.”