Sam Faiers and Ferne McCann 'fall out' over rival pregnancy shows

(Cover) - EN UK Entertainment - TOWIE star Sam Faiers has reportedly fallen out with long-time pal Ferne McCann after she launched a rival show on the same channel as her programme The Mummy Diaries.

Interactions between the reality TV stars have allegedly turned awkward after Ferne landed a deal to record show First Time Mum and because of her failure to condemn her ex-boyfriend Arthur Collins after he was convicted of an acid attack in a nightclub.

According to editors at The Sun, Sam attempted to steal the spotlight ahead of Ferne's new show by revealing her baby daughter's name, Sunday, an hour before the launch episode.

"Ferne was never going to turn down the show as it was an opportunity for her to make money for Sunday but without Sam's support the breakdown of their friendship was inevitable," a source told the publication of the pair, who have been friends since childhood. "Sam took weeks to reveal the name of her newborn daughter but told fans she had called her Rosie less than an hour before the first episode of Ferne's new show aired."

And the news outlet revealed the bad blood between the pair wasn't helped by Ferne's relationship with ex Arthur, the father of her daughter, who was born in November (17).

Ferne was allegedly warned by Sam about Arthur and she reportedly advised her pal to end her romance months before he carried out the acid attack for which he was arrested and convicted.

"Several of Ferne's close friends had warned her about the type of man Arthur Collins is," the source said, divulging that Sam was disappointed Ferne didn't publicly condemn her ex. "Sam had made her feelings about him very clear to Ferne and begged her to break off their relationship. But Ferne ignored her advice and that had a detrimental effect on their friendship and they eventually stopped talking."

On Wednesday, Arthur was sentenced to 20 years in prison with an extra five years on licence for injuring 22 people by throwing acid over them at a nightclub in London in April.