NEWS Harvey Weinstein's ex-wife seeking lump child support payment Newsdesk Share with :







Harvey Weinstein ex-wife is seeking a lump sum for child support as she is worried he won't be able to pay instalments after he's resolved all the lawsuits against him.



Eve Chilton, who received $60 million (£45 million) in her divorce settlement from the producer in 2004, went to a court in Manhattan on Thursday (21Dec17) and asked a judge to force him to pay $5 million (£3.7 million) to cover the child support he still owes for their daughters, Lily, 22, Emma, 19, and Ruth, 15.



She is convinced he will be drained of his finances once he has finished battling the numerous lawsuits and sexual harassment, assault or rape allegations made against him, and he won't be able to keep up with the instalments.

"We have an almost weekly, if not daily, avalanche of accusations and allegations that make it clear (Weinstein) is going to have little (money) left,' said Chilton's lawyer, Bonnie Rabin, according to New York Post gossip column Page Six. "He's prepaying many, many lawyers many, many millions of dollars to defend himself against these lawsuits all over the world."



The producer didn't make an appearance in court on Thursday, and the judge said he excused him as one of his main lawyers was unable to attend. However, one of his legal team defended him, saying he doesn't have a history of missing payments.



"He's never not made a payment. He has made every single payment for nearly 14 years," Steven Silpe said.

Justice Michael Katz said he was concerned about Weinstein's ability to make future child support payments, and suggested waiting another couple of months to see what his financial situation would be like. He said he may still make Weinstein appear to testify about his net worth, which is thought to be around $240 million (£179 million).

Katz promised to consider Chilton's request even though there was little precedent for such a "drastic remedy".

Following his split from Chilton, Weinstein married fashion designer Georgina Chapman, the mother of his daughter India, seven, and son Dashiell, four. She left him in October after the allegations came out about his sexual misconduct.



Police in Los Angeles, Beverly Hills, New York City and London opened investigations into the claims, and TMZ reports it is unlikely he will be charged with a crime in LA as detectives are struggling to find enough evidence.

