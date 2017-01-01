Daisy Ridley and John Boyega plotting production careers

Star Wars actors Daisy Ridley and John Boyega are planning to move into film and TV production.

Daisy shot to stardom as Rey in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, the 2015 film that rebooted the iconic science-fiction franchise.

Asked in an interview with British magazine Shortlist whether she’s read any books that have given her ideas for roles, the 25-year-old revealed she is planning to use her fame to become a producer.

“I’m adapting something now,” Daisy explained. “I bought the rights, and a production company is writing it to be a series. It sounds far more serious when I say it out loud. It’s funny, these conversations where you’re like, ‘Sure it’ll never happen.’ And then it (actually happens).”

Daisy has already received one production credit to her name, for providing narration for the 2016 documentary The Eagle Huntress.

The actress is undecided on whether to star in the project, saying it depends on the production schedule.

She also revealed her co-star John Boyega is also plotting a production career in addition to promoting their new film Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

“John was saying last night he’s in the middle of adapting something, too. If people feel like their voices aren’t being heard, they can be the person to get their voice heard - and that’s a wonderful thing to be able to do.”

However, as someone who wasn’t initially drawn to films, Daisy admits that she may have to brush up on her movie knowledge, given her choice of career.

“Reading has always been my thing,” she says. "Last night I was doing a film quiz with a friend and her boyfriend, who is a film buff. My film knowledge is really poor because I read and didn’t watch films.”