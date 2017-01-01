Josh Duhamel buys bachelor pad in Los Angeles after Fergie split

Josh Duhamel has bought his first bachelor pad in over a decade following his split from wife Fergie.

The Transformers star and the Fergalicious singer, who are parents to four-year-old son Axl Jack, announced in September (17) that they had separated in early 2017 after eight years of marriage.

Josh has told that Architectural Digest that he has now found a place for himself in Los Angeles and he cannot wait to move in and make it his own after being "unsettled" since February.

"My place in L.A., I just got... I am about to close on a ranch-style one-level, four bedroom midcentury modern," he said. "I love midcentury modern. I don’t like ultra modern and I don’t like too country. I like it just sort of comfy."

When asked what it was about the property that made him want to buy it, he revealed that the place put him at ease, among other reasons.

"I just walked in and I felt relaxed. I felt like this was a place where I can come in and just land every day," Josh explained. "It has this beautiful view. It’s up on this hill, it’s got a beautiful pool in the back, it’s got enough yard to put a little chipping area, putting area in eventually. Great barbecue.

"It just feels relaxing, you know, and I have been unsettled now since February, so I am excited to just get some place and just have my stuff and just relax a little bit."

Josh, who also has a cabin in Minnesota, has hired an interior designer to get the house ready because he has been so busy and needed help to get him moved in. Once he's in, he plans to design the outdoor space himself.

"I love having a really comfortable outdoor space: a fire pit, barbecue nearby, a place to sort of hang out, and I usually have a TV out there so I can watch the game," he described. "The first thing that I do when I move in anywhere is design or figure out how to make the outdoor space."