Jason Sudeikis mortified by daughter's loud screeching on flight

Jason Sudeikis was left red-faced after his daughter's shrieking disturbed the rest of the passengers on a recent flight.

The Horrible Bosses actor and his partner Olivia Wilde are parents to son Otis, three, and 14-month-old daughter Daisy.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night (21Dec17), Jason explained that while Daisy is "as cute as pie", the tot is going through a stage of making loud noises to get attention.

"Visually, adorable. Audibly, she's a shrieker," he said. "She shrieks incessantly - in a good mood, in a bad mood - she's realised that people look at her when she shrieks so now shrieking his part of her DNA, unfortunately."

Jason then shared how embarrassed he was when Daisy began yelling at the top of her lungs on a flight back from a recent family trip to Hawaii, much to the dismay of fellow travellers.

"On the plane ride home, Liv and the baby were two rows away from me and then there was a random duo, a couple of older ladies, and then Otis and I a row ahead. I could hear the shrieking starting and I knew it was going to keep going until everybody died or something. She's very persistent," the 42-year-old recalled, adding that he overheard some women complain about Daisy's noise, but couldn't blame them as she was hitting a very high pitch.

"Literally, people's tans were falling off it was so loud, their leis were wilting. It was horrible, the vacation was null and void by the time we landed."

Meanwhile, Jason also shared that while Daisy is too little to be excited about Christmas, Otis has his wish list sorted. Though the preschooler doesn't quite understand all the fuss over Santa Claus.

"He knows Santa is a thing but we can't use him as the disciplinarian that Santa is for most households. He thinks Santa is like a FedEx guy," he smiled.