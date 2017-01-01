NEWS Nicky Hilton is a new Christmas mum Newsdesk Share with :







Fashion designer and hotel heiress Nicky Hilton has welcomed her second child with her husband James Rothschild.



Paris Hilton's sister received an early Christmas gift on Wednesday (20Dec17) when daughter Terry Marilyn Rothschild was born in New York City, her representative confirms to People.com.



The baby is named after the new mum's paternal grandmother, Marilyn June Hawley, and is a little sister for the couple's eldest child, one-year-old Lily-Grace Victoria.



A source tells the outlet Nicky's California-based family flew in to the Big Apple in preparation for Terry's arrival.



The happy news emerges a month after Paris celebrated her sister's second pregnancy by throwing her a baby shower at their mother Kathy's mansion in Bel Air.



The event was held as an afternoon tea, with guests served an assortment of cakes, desserts, sandwiches, macaron towers, fruit kebabs, and pots of tea.



The main table also featured lots of flowers and a message in golden letters, which read, "A baby is brewing".



Paris kept the colour scheme neutral as Nicky and James opted not to find out the sex of their second child ahead of the birth, and guests included the Hilton sisters' aunts Kim and Kyle Richards and their daughters, their soon-to-be sister-in-law Tessa Grafin Von Walderdorff, who is engaged to their younger brother Barron.



"Thank you @ParisHilton for throwing the sweetest tea for the mama to be," Nicky wrote as she posted photos of the bash online.



Nicky wed British financier James in London in 2015.

