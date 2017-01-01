Amber Heard and Elon Musk fuel reunion rumours

Actress Amber Heard and tech mogul Elon Musk are continuing to fuel rumours of a rekindled romance after sharing a kiss on a lunch date in California.

The Danish Girl star met up with Musk in Los Angeles on Thursday (21Dec17), and in pictures obtained by TMZ, the former couple is seen embracing outside the restaurant and appearing to lock lips before getting into separate cars.

It was the second time the pair had been photographed together in public since parting ways in August (17) - the exes also stepped out for breakfast last month (Nov17), a day after Musk opened up about painful split in an interview with Rolling Stone magazine.

"I just broke up with my girlfriend," he sighed, adding, "It hurt bad. Well, she broke up with me more than I broke up with her, I think."

Despite their very cosy get-together this week, a source tells TMZ the lunch date was just a friendly outing between the stars, who had been together for more than a year.

"Amber invited Elon to her favorite restaurant for lunch, which serves cuisine from her home town of Austin," the insider says. "They caught up and kissed goodbye, but are not back together."

Elon and Amber released a joint statement announcing their summer break-up, making it clear they had nothing but respect for one another.

However, the three-times married Elon, who wed ex-wife Talulah Riley twice, also told Rolling Stone he was taking the split hard because he's only truly content when he's in love or with a long-term partner.

"I will never be happy without having someone (with me)," he said. "Going to sleep alone kills me. It's not like I don't know what that feels like: Being in a big empty house, and the footsteps echoing through the hallway, no one there - and no one on the pillow next to you. F**k. How do you make yourself happy in a situation like that?"

The relationship was Amber's first since her highly-publicised, messy divorce from her The Rum Diary co-star Johnny Depp in 2016, after she accused him of being verbally and physically abusive during their four years together.