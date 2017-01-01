Hugh Jackman: 'It's important to adopt multicultural children'

Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-lee Furness were determined to adopt children of mixed race because kids in that demographic are often overlooked.

The actors are parents to son Oscar and daughter Ava, and the Logan star explains when they first started to think about adoption, they wanted to make sure they were helping children most in need.

"Our motivation behind adopting was, 'Where is the need?,'" he tells People magazine. "And we just knew from talking with people in that space, when we were looking around, that the biggest need is in mixed race kids."

"A lot of people go into (adoption thinking) it's really important to them for the kid to look like them, and honestly, for Deb and I, that just never even was an issue," he adds.

Once Hugh and Deborra-lee welcomed Oscar and Ava into their family, they raised them to know their skin colour didn't define who they are.

"I believe in life and I want to tell my kids that your personality is interesting, it in some way very much defines you; the colour of your skin, whether you're a male, whether you're a female, that's not who you really are," he continues. "What really defines you is beneath all that."

Jackman, whose is 13 years younger than his wife, has been open about the couple's journey to parenthood in the past, but he explains they always knew they would adopt.

"Because of her age (Furness was 40 when they wed in 1996), we started (trying) straightaway when we were together," he says. "We struggled, a couple miscarriages, (in vitro fertilisation) - it was not easy. It was difficult, obviously particularly on Deb.

"I remember saying to her, 'We were always going to adopt - let's just adopt now'."