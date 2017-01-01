Dwayne Johnson among actors joining Golden Globes red carpet protest

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is joining actresses including Jessica Chastain and Meryl Streep in wearing all black to the Golden Globes to protest sexual misconduct in Hollywood.

It was recently reported many A-list actresses were planning on choosing black gowns for the January (18) awards ceremony as a symbol of protest, and now stylist Ilaria Urbanati, who works with the likes of Johnson, Tom Hiddleston, Garrett Hedlund, and Armie Hammer, has confirmed her clients will also be participating by making fashion statements of their own.

"Because everyone keeps asking me... YES, the men WILL be standing in solidarity with women on this wearing-all-black movement to protest against gender inequality at this year's Golden Globes," she writes on Instagram. "At least ALL MY GUYS will be. Safe to say this may not be the right time to choose to be the odd man out here... just sayin (sic)..."

Johnson commented on the post, "Yes we will."

The actresses' planned Globes statement hit headlines earlier this month (Dec17) after Harvey Weinstein accuser Rose McGowan lashed out at Streep on Twitter, calling the actress a hypocrite for lending her support to the protest after failing to blow the whistle on the disgraced movie mogul's alleged actions as a serial sexual predator.

"Actresses, like Meryl Streep, who happily worked for The Pig Monster (Weinstein), are wearing black @goldenglobes in a silent protest," McGowan wrote. "YOUR SILENCE is THE problem. You'll accept a fake award breathlessly & affect no real chance. I despise your hypocrisy. Maybe you should all wear Marchesa."

Marchesa is the fashion label co-founded by Weinstein's estranged wife Georgina Chapman.

Streep recently responded to the criticism with a firm statement, insisting she was hurt by Rose's tweet because she was never "deliberately silent", adding, "Not every actor, actress, and director who made films that HW (Weinstein) distributed knew he abused women, or that he raped Rose in the 90s, other women before and others after, until they told us."

Rose has since apologised to the Oscar winner and deleted her original message.