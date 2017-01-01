Domhnall Gleeson loves the hate surrounding his Star Wars villain

Domhnall Gleeson wanted to make his Star Wars character “hated” by children.

The Irish actor plays baddie General Hux in the rebooted franchise, making his debut in 2015’s The Force Awakens and reprising his character in this year’s (17) The Last Jedi.

In the latest release Hux is being reprimanded for his lack of control over the evil First Order as seen in the last movie, and Domhnall enjoyed getting back into the villainous mindset.

“My fascination with Hux was creating one of those characters a child would hate,” he mused to Empire magazine. “They’d want bad stuff to happen to that guy because he seems like a d*ck. Now, you can’t play the character as a d*ck all the time – that would be a mistake. But I definitely wanted a kid watching it to say, I want that guy to get hurt!’ There’s a real joy to playing that out.”

The 34-year-old performed most of his scenes alongside Adam Driver’s Kylo Ren, with the two men taking orders from Supreme Leader Snoke, a computer-generated character performed by Andy Serkis.

And the pressure is on for the top role in The Last Jedi, with Domhnall explaining the competition is a lot fiercer this time around.

“Because of what happened in the first film he’s been pushed into a place where his position is in real jeopardy, and people make really bad decisions when they get desperate,” he noted, referring to the Resistance attacking and destroying the First Order’s Starkiller Base in The Force Awakens.

“Hux and Kylo Ren are vying for power and Snoke’s attention. They’re both contenders for the throne and Hux is hoping Ren explodes, so that he can take up the mantle," Domhnall added.