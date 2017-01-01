Nicole Kidman wore the 'coolest costumes' during Aquaman shoot

Nicole Kidman got to wear "the coolest costumes" while starring in upcoming superhero movie Aquaman.

The Big Little Lies actress made her first foray into the world of comic book movies this year when she shot the film alongside Jason Momoa and Amber Heard in her native Australia.

She plays Queen Atlanna, the mother of Arthur Curry/Aquaman, and she admits she enjoyed her ethereal, mermaid-like look and getting the opportunity to explore a range of emotions.

"I had the coolest costumes," she told OK! magazine. "I love to feel. I like to be disturbed, I like to scream, I love to cry, I love to laugh, I love to feel love, to love, to be. I'm a feeler. I feel my way through life."

Besides Aquaman, she also has crime drama Destroyer and Joel Edgerton's latest directorial effort Boy Erased set for release in 2018, while Emmy-winning series Big Little Lies has been commissioned for a second season.

Nicole has enjoyed a stellar year in both film and TV and she now plans to use her influence to champion new directors or female directors and give their careers a kickstart.

"I'm really passionate about opening the doors for women, because they need to be," she explained. "There's really no difference between male and female directors, other than a woman is probably interested in different aspects of who I am, compared to a man."

And Nicole said she doesn't understand why women haven't been given the same directing opportunities as men.

"They (women) can still completely lead. They have incredibly strong visions," she continued. "They're capable of handling everything that gets thrown at them, and I still don't understand why they don't have the opportunities. I have a nine-year-old daughter who wants to be a director."

Nicole shares daughters Sunday Rose, nine, and Faith Margaret, six, with singer Keith Urban.