Zoe Kravitz was anxious to work alongside Hollywood superstars

Zoe Kravitz was very anxious before she started shooting Big Little Lies alongside a group of established actresses.

The actress started her career with roles in 2007’s No Reservations and as Angel Salvadore in Marvel’s X-Men: First Class. Most recently, Zoe has earned praise for her portrayal of Bonnie Carlson in acclaimed HBO series Big Little Lies and has now explained that she was overcome with emotion when she first realised she’d be working alongside Laura Dern, Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon on the show.

“All of a sudden, I was like, Wait, I’m getting to work with whom? When? Women like Laura and Nicole and Reese, I’ve grown up watching them, and to me, they’re, like, just untouchable,” she told Elle magazine. “I had nightmares about them being like, “Oh, no, you’re not good; you should go home.”

However, Zoe’s fears were unfounded as the women on set were very encouraging towards her. And she is adamant that she never received any special treatment as the daughter of Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz, and in fact, had a fairly normal childhood.

“They were strict in the normal ways—bedtimes and eating my vegetables and cleaning my room and ‘Yes ma’am, no ma’am,’” the 29-year-old shared.

While Zoe also met many creative people via her parents’ connections, she rejects the notion that her career was handed to her. She managed to nab an agent soon after high school but insists the rest of her success is down to hard work.

“A lot of directors don’t care who your family is. When you’re doing movies with Jodie Foster or Charlize Theron, you don’t need the daughter of some celebrity to make the movie better. I spent years auditioning and not working and playing very small parts,” she added.