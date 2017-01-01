Blake Lively mocks Ryan Reynolds' poor attempt at festive baking

Blake Lively has shared photos of her husband Ryan Reynolds' hilarious attempt at baking cookies for the festive season.

The 30-year-old took to Instagram on Friday (22Dec17) to show off Ryan's epic Christmas baking fail to her 18 million followers.

"@vancityreynolds made some Christmas cookies...," Blake captioned a shot of broken snowmen and star-shaped cookies, complete with haphazard red, green and white frosting. She added jokingly: "...He's verrry (sic) handsome though."

While the Deadpool star may have enlisted the help of their two daughters, James, three, and one-year-old Ines, for the Christmas task, he later commented on his wife's post to try and defend himself.

"I wanted to be the first person to bake Christmas cookies using only a hammer," Ryan insisted.

A close friend of the couple, model Gigi Hadid, tried to make the 41-year-old feel a little bit better about his baking efforts, and wrote in the comments on the photo: "Proud!"

Ryan previously confessed to Men's Health magazine that he was a terrible cook, and instead lets his foodie wife take over in the kitchen.

"I am not innovative in the kitchen," he said. "If I cook, you'll have a structure fire. The firemen will kick down our door, take my wife (Blake) away and give her a better life."

The actor is known for his dry sense of humour in his social media posts about his family, especially his daughters, and admitted he runs his posts past Blake before uploading them.

"Some of the ones about our daughter or parenting ones or (with) advice no one should take, I run past her, in case she objects," he told Entertainment Tonight earlier this year.