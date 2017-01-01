Khloe Kardashian's pregnancy news will be shown on her reality TV show

Khloe Kardashian has confirmed her pregnancy reveal will be shown on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

The reality TV star has been rumoured to be expecting her first child with her basketball player boyfriend Tristan Thompson for several months, and she finally shared the exciting news on Instagram on Wednesday (20Dec17).

On Friday (22Dec17), Khloe was asked by a fan on Twitter if the moment she told her family of her pregnancy would be shown on the long-running show, to which she replied: "Yes! It all happened during production so yes! Super cool to have that documented."

The teaser for the next episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, airing on 7 January (18) in the U.S., shows Khloe's mother, Kris Jenner, along with her sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian at a family event, implying she has just divulged the baby news to her family.

In the clip, Kim asks Kris if she knew about something, and a shocked Kourtney is seen exclaiming, "Oh my God!"

People.com reports that the episode is also titled "Unexpected News".

In her original statement, Khloe captioned a black and white Instagram image of her growing belly with the words, "My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby!"

She took to the photo-sharing platform a short time later to thank fans for their overwhelming support and added that she had been anxious to tell everyone.

"I was so nervous to post our announcement but WOWWW I am overwhelmed with the response by you guys!!! Thank you! Thank you!" the 33-year-old wrote.