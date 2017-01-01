NEWS Emily Ratajkowski: ‘MeToo women need to organise and make change’ Newsdesk Share with :







Emily Ratajkowski has urged women to “organise and make a change” beyond sharing their #MeToo stories.



The Gone Girl actress is known for a combination of nude selfies and her version of female empowerment. And in an interview with Grazia magazine, Emily welcomed the outpouring of women sharing their experiences of sexual assault using the #MeToo hashtag, but said she hoped it would be the start of a movement to effect real change.



The MeToo movement was re-ignited following allegations made against film producer Harvey Weinstein, who has been accused of multiple sexual assaults, including several rapes after exposes in U.S. publications. But she urged women to use their stories as a starting point to do more.



“I think #MeToo was an amazing moment, but I really do think the next step is ‘I believe you’,” she told Grazia. “I don’t know any women who felt necessarily surprised that everyone had a #MeToo (story). To really organise and make a change beyond sharing your stories.”



Emily certainly practices what she preaches, having been a vocal supporter of former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders and a participant in the Women’s March in Los Angeles earlier this year, but she urged women not to be complacent.



“It’s a step in the right direction, but there’s so much more to be done,” she added.



The actress, who has recently collaborated with clothing brand The Kooples on another line of bags named after her, has become immune to critics, who have slammed her version of feminism. But Emily dismisses the hate as blatant “sexism”.



“People try to put women in boxes and stereotype them as one thing…” the 26-year-old explained. “But I feel extremely multi faceted.



“One moment I can be super-silly with my friends and the next minute I feel like the sexiest woman in the world… Just because someone can be sexual doesn’t mean they can’t be serious.”

