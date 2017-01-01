Malin Akerman still marvels over childhood Christmas present

Actress Malin Akerman is still in awe over a childhood Christmas present she insists was the best she ever received.

The Billions star was once bestowed the gift of her dreams when she was a young child, and the blonde beauty has never gotten over the bliss she felt from that holiday treasure.

"I'm going back to when I was a little girl and I wanted a bicycle so bad, and I got one for Christmas," the 39-year-old told Family Circle of the best present she was ever given. "That was a big gift! That was a big moment!"

Nowadays, the Swedish-Canadian star loves to share these types of special Christmas moments with her four-year-old son, Sebastian.

"I'm Swedish-born so we celebrate and open presents on Christmas Eve," she explains. "We have someone dress up as Santa Claus whenever there's kids around, and I love that.

"We wait at the door and watch a flashlight going around outside, then Santa comes in and gives the kids presents. I don't know if that's a Swedish tradition, a family tradition, or a little bit of both!"

Malin will be travelling across the world with Sebastian this holiday season and she is armed with key items to feel comfy on-the-go.

"My mum got me these slippers that are from her island in Sweden, and they're the warmest, coziest slippers in the world," she gushed. "They're definitely my go-to travel item so I can be warm.

"And electronics come in (handy) because I travel everywhere with my son (Sebastian), who's four and a half, so I'll download Christmas films we can watch together when we travel."