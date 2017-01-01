Mark Wahlberg: 'My wife is the master of Christmas'

Actor Mark Wahlberg has heaped praise on his wife Rhea Durham for functioning as the "master" of Christmas every year.

The Transformers star shares four children with his other half, who he married in 2009, and when it comes to preparing for the holidays, the loving spouses are happy to help each other out.

"I'm very involved, though I don't cook all that much," he tells Us Weekly magazine. "I mean, I'll grill some steaks and make some burgers, stuff like that."

Mark adds, "But (I'm) very involved - when it comes to the holiday, my wife does the decorating, my wife purchases the gifts. I make sure I get something special for her.

"I plan the vacation and take them (the family) away on a holiday. I'm more involved in the other day-to-day stuff. My wife is actually the master of the holiday."

Mark released his family comedy Daddy's Home 2 in November (17) and the star, who is the youngest child of nine siblings, believes the theme of acceptance the movie promotes is important to consider over the holidays.

"Family is the most important thing," he insists. "You'll see in this dysfunctional family (in the movie), we have a lot of differences, but we all come together for the better of the kids. Just got to work it out.

"It's interesting how many things could go wrong, especially around the holidays. Everybody can identify with that. But ultimately, it's about spending time together and sharing."