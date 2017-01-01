Colin Firth related to the stoic nature of The Mercy character

Colin Firth signed on to star in The Mercy because he related to the lead figure's stoic nature.

The English actor appears in James Marsh's upcoming biographical drama, which is based on the true story of the disastrous attempt by amateur sailor Donald Crowhurst to complete the Sunday Times Golden Globe Race in 1968 and his subsequent attempts to cover up his failure.

When it came to taking on the lead role, Firth has shared that there was something about Crowhurst's determined personality that struck a chord with him.

"I was very struck by his stoicism. In interviews, he always had a very matter-of-fact, stiff-upper-lip quality to him," he told Empire magazine. "There's maybe something in that, that he was a product of his cultural environment. It's something I do relate to."

The story tells of how Crowhurst encountered difficulty early in the voyage, and secretly abandoned the race while reporting false positions. He sailed erratically across the globe, across the Southern Atlantic Ocean, but the film was actually shot in Devon and Dorset in England, as well as off the coast of Malta.

"There were times where it got a bit rough. But it was more a case of relentless inconvenience than anything too hairy," the 57-year-old said.

Firth and the crew started filming The Mercy back in 2015 and even though years have passed, he finds the film is still affecting him in an unusual way.

"Everything I say now is a sailing analogy. I've found myself saying, 'Push the boat out,' or 'getting close to the wind,' almost without thinking," he smiled.

The Mercy is due to hit cinemas from February (18).