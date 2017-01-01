NEWS Riley Keough: ‘Fame was handed to me but I work hard to prove myself’ Newsdesk Share with :







Riley Keough isn’t ashamed that she got a head start in Hollywood because of her family.



The 28-year-old actress comes from one of America’s most famous families; her grandfather is Elvis Presley, and her mother is Elvis’ only offspring, Lisa Marie Presley.



Like them, she has followed a path into showbusiness, choosing to pursue acting, and has so far landed roles in critically acclaimed flicks like American Honey and Mad Max: Fury Road.



“Well, I did have a head start and that’s fantastic,” she shrugged to Flaunt magazine. “I feel lucky and I’m not ashamed of it. But do I think I would still be acting if I wasn’t in my family? Absolutely. No matter where I came from, it’s what I would have aspired to do. Would I have gotten an agent so fast? No. I walked in a door and wanted an agent and I got one. That’s not normal and I know that.”



While landing representation was easy thanks to her background, Riley made sure she worked hard to prove her worth in Hollywood.



And all the hard work paid off, with Riley packing her schedule full of new projects over the next year, including The House That Jack Built with Uma Thurman and Matt Dillon, and Under the Silver Lake, opposite Andrew Garfield.



“Did I work my a*s off though? Yeah. I work really hard,” she asserted. “I’m a crazy workaholic. All I do is work. There are some things I’ve definitely gotten on my own and there are some things that have been handed to me.



“I think it’s that combination that’s allowed me to have a decent career so far. I have gotten a head start and I’m so grateful for that. I feel super lucky and aware of the fact that I am in a situation where I have access to things that take some people years and years to get to.”

