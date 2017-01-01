Kris Jenner spends months organising Christmas festivities

Kris Jenner spends at least five months planning her Christmas Day celebrations each year.

The Kardashian-Jenner family matriarch is one of the busiest women in Hollywood, managing the careers of her six successful children and filming for their reality TV show Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Somehow Kris manages to do her fair share of party planning, and admits Christmas is the biggest event of the year for her.

"We start organising in July. The first call I make is to (celebrity florist) Jeff Leatham. He's responsible for all my house decorations - flowers, garlands, fireplaces - and, most importantly, my trees," she told U.K. Glamour magazine. "It's a major collaboration between him and me - we get so excited, we're like two little kids. Then I get together with Sharon Sacks of Sacks Productions and the ideas start to take off."

It's no secret that Kris goes all when it comes to decorations, and often sets a colour scheme for each celebration. The 62-year-old will also hold discussions with her children over what themes they would like to see each year.

"I have a meeting with the kids every year and we talk about things like the guest list. The girls are so cute with their suggestions and I say, 'I think this party is getting away from me a bit!' But Khloe is always in charge of the music. She called me up about five years ago and said, 'OK, it's time to step it up Mom - we're going to have a dancefloor’," the star shared.

Meanwhile, Kris ensures that she caters for the crowds of people she invites. She employs caterer Bruce Hecker to prepare the main courses, such as sweet potato souffle, turkey, dressing, stuffing, Brussels sprouts and homemade cheesecake, but also makes sure there's one of daughter Kim Kardashian's favourite foods on the menu.

"I include my kids' and grandkids' favourite foods. Kim loves her churros, so we make sure there's a churro stand for her," added Kris.