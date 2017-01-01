Charlie Hunnam 'disturbed' by life-size doll gift

Charlie Hunnam was left "really, really disturbed" when German fans gifted him with a life-size doll.

The Sons of Anarchy actor has participated in an article for W magazine, in which he was asked to name the best and worst presents he's received over the years, whether they were for Christmas or birthdays.

Recalling one that stands out for him, Charlie shared, "These German people showed up to this hotel in London, and they had made me a life-sized doll of myself. They'd driven all the way from Germany, so they had that road trip funk to them. And they gave me this thing and I had to carry it through the very, very busy hotel and I was sort of sketched out about it. Then my little brother came to see me and was like, 'Whoa, dude, what the f**k? That's so creepy.'"

As curiosity got the better of them, Charlie and his sibling began to ponder whether the fans had gone to the effort to complete all areas of the doll.

And to put their minds to rest, the star admitted his brother "pulled the doll's pants down and there was a big, dirty set of (genitalia) there. I was really, really disturbed."

Another high-profile name to take part in W magazine's piece was actress Elle Fanning, whose older sister is fellow film star Dakota Fanning.

"I once received contact solution," Elle quipped. "My sister and I talk about this all the time; we were really young girls and it was Christmas and one of our relatives gave us contact solution. Neither of us had contacts or wore glasses."

Meanwhile, model and actress Abbey Lee revealed her mother gave her a toilet seat when she was just 11 years old.