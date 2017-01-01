Olivia Munn spends Christmas with Eva Longoria

Actress Olivia Munn joined her pregnant pal Eva Longoria to celebrate Christmas in Miami, Florida.

The X-Men: Apocalypse star documented her trip in a series of posts on Instagram throughout the festive gathering, with the ladies kicking off the holiday weekend (23-24Dec17) by catching up with tennis ace Serena Williams and actress Gabrielle Union.

"#MiamiNights with three amazing girlfriends," Olivia captioned a photo of the four smiling women.

She also shared a shot of Eva's growing baby bump in a snap uploaded on Sunday (24Dec17), as the pair enjoyed tacos on a patio. The former Desperate Housewives beauty was pictured wearing a form-fitting black tank top and matching cap.

"Christmas in Miami," she wrote. "When friends become family".

Meanwhile, on Christmas Day (25Dec17), Eva played the perfect hostess as she cooked up a feast in the kitchen, with her spread including a turkey, green beans, stuffing, mashed potatoes, and sweet potatoes with marshmallows.

"Eva carving that turkey like a boss lady," Olivia quipped in one fun video, as Eva responded, "That's right. Men have nothing on me!"

Despite keeping busy in the kitchen, Eva and and her husband, Jose 'Pepe' Baston also managed to squeeze in an early exercise session on Monday morning.

"Doing our Christmas morning workout," she captioned footage of the two on Instagram.

Eva's pregnancy news hit headlines last week (19Dec17). The baby will be her first, although she is already stepmother to Jose's three children from his previous marriage.

The couple wed in Mexico last year (16).