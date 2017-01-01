Drew Barrymore reunites with ex-husband for Christmas

Drew Barrymore and her former husband Will Kopelman reunited to celebrate the Christmas holidays with their daughters.

The two spent time with Olive, five, and Frankie, three, over the weekend (23-24Dec17) and on Christmas Day (25Dec17), with Barrymore taking to Instagram to document their snow-filled activities.

In one post, the actress shared a video of Olive skiing right into her arms as she cheered her eldest on. In another clip, the 42-year-old filmed Kopelman ice skating while holding little Frankie.

"I need a cinematographer credit," Barrymore captioned the footage.

The Charlie's Angels star also captured a quiet moment the former couple enjoyed as Drew and Will relaxed with oversized drinks and a corndog snack.

"#coparenting, #kidsnaping (sic) Yay successful Xmas morning," she wrote alongside the photo.

Barrymore wrapped up the festivities with an image of her and her daughters holding hands in front of a Christmas tree.

"Merry Christmas 2017... 2018 you better watch yourself!" she quipped.

Barrymore and Kopelman wed in 2012 and finalised their divorce last year (16). At the time of their split, they released a joint statement sharing their intention to remain close.

"Sadly our family is separating legally, although we do not feel this takes away from us being a family," the statement read. "Divorce might make one feel like a failure, but eventually you start to find grace in the idea that life goes on. Our children are our universe, and we look forward to living the rest of our lives with them as the first priority."