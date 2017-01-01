Mark Hamill posts touching tribute to Carrie Fisher on anniversary of her death

Mark Hamill has honoured his Star Wars co-star Carrie Fisher with a touching tribute on the first anniversary of her death.

The actress, who played Princess Leia in the franchise, passed away at the age of 60 on 27 December 2016, days after she suffered a heart attack while on a flight from London to Los Angeles.

To mark the first anniversary, her co-star Mark, who played her onscreen brother Luke Skywalker, shared a series of pictures, including an old photoshoot they took part in the '70s or '80s and a recent photograph of them posing as their characters from the newest instalment The Last Jedi which appeared in Vanity Fair magazine in May (17). He also shared artwork which showed Carrie dressed in robes, a crown and with the sun behind her, like in a classical painting. However, she is flicking up the middle finger and holding her dog Gary with the other arm.

In the caption, he tweeted, "No one's ever really gone... #AlwaysWithUs #CarrieOnForever," using a line from The Last Jedi.

On the press tour for The Last Jedi, Mark admitted he was still struggling to come to terms with her death and it's hard for him to think of her in the past tense because she is so "alive" in his mind. Along with the rest of the cast, he called the film a perfect tribute to her.

Carrie had completed scenes for the film before she died and during the credits, a message reads: "In loving memory of our princess, Carrie Fisher."

Carrie wasn't the only Star Wars actor Mark paid tribute to on social media on Wednesday (27Dec17). He also remembered Alfie Curtis, who played Dr. Evazan, who intimidated Luke Skywalker at the Mos Eisley cantina in Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope.

"ALFIE CURTIS made the #StarWars Mos Eisley Cantina scene (one of the most memorable I've ever been a part of) even MORE memorable," he wrote. "As horrific as he was on-camera, off-camera he was funny, kind & a real gentleman. Thanks Alf- you'll be missed. #RIP."

Curtis, who died at the age of 87, also appeared in films such as The Elephant Man and The Wildcats of St. Trinian's.