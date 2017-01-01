Dustin Hoffman accusers write thank you letter to John Oliver

Seven women who have accused Dustin Hoffman of sexual misconduct have penned a statement thanking TV host John Oliver for confronting the actor about their allegations.

Earlier this month (Dec17), the Last Week Tonight with John Oliver host moderated a discussion at a 20th anniversary screening of Hoffman's political film Wag the Dog, but the event hit headlines as the two men became engaged in a heated exchange.

Oliver refused to back down as he quizzed Hoffman about recent sexual harassment claims writer Anna Graham Hunter had made as she recalled working with the veteran actor on TV movie Death of a Salesman in 1985, when she was 17.

The British comedian has since opened up about the viral confrontation, insisting he felt as though he had "failed" because nothing productive came from the conversation.

However, he is now receiving support from Hunter, Wendy Riss Gatsiounis, Kathryn Rossetter, Melissa Kester, Cori Thomas, and two anonymous women, who all claim to have personally experienced inappropriate behaviour from Hoffman.

"We want to thank you for confronting Dustin Hoffman," reads a joint statement posted on Hunter's Twitter page. "While the questions you asked may not have led to the constructive conversation you hoped for, the fact that you asked them all is what matters most.

"Many men listen to and believe women when we recount our experiences of sexual harassment and assault. But few men put themselves at risk - socially or professionally - to have uncomfortable conversations with other men. Women can continue to tell our stories, but ultimately, change will depend on men reflecting on their own behavior and challenging other men to do the same."

After Hunter went public with her accusations in November (17), Hoffman issued an apology, insisting he has the "utmost respect" for women, adding the alleged behaviour "is not reflective of who I am".