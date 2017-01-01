Kenneth Branagh keen to build Agatha Christie 'cinematic universe'

Kenneth Branagh is eager to expand on his role as literary detective Hercule Poirot by turning author Agatha Christie's books into a full "cinematic universe".

The Dunkirk star portrayed the fictional Belgian super sleuth in the recent Murder on the Orient Express remake, and he is expected to return as both actor and director for another turn in a reboot of Death on the Nile.

That project is currently in the early stages of development, but Branagh would jump at the opportunity to help bring more of Christie's stories to life on the big screen as part of a "cinematic universe", with various characters making repeated appearances in interlocking films, just like the Marvel and DC Comics film franchises.

"I think there are possibilities, aren't there?," Branagh tells The Associated Press about the idea of weaving a variety of Christie's novels together. "With 66 books and short stories and plays, she - and she often brings people together in her own books actually, so innately - she enjoyed that.

"You feel as though there is a world - just like with (Charles) Dickens, there's a complete world that she's created - certain kinds of characters who live in her world - that I think has real possibilities."

The Brit has yet to raise the idea with studio bosses at 20th Century Fox, but he's confident it's already crossed their minds.

"I bet they've been thinking about it though," he smiles.

Meanwhile, Branagh is looking forward to reprising his role as Poirot and has teased the possibility of bringing "old friends" from the star-studded Murder on the Orient Express cast along for the ride in Death on the Nile.

The murder mystery also featured Dame Judi Dench, Johnny Depp, Penelope Cruz, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Daisy Ridley.

Christie's Death on the Nile, which was originally released as a novel in 1937, was previously adapted into a movie in 1978, with Peter Ustinov, Bette Davis, Mia Farrow, and Maggie Smith leading the cast.