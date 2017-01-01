Allison Janney 'owes' bird co-star her I, Tonya performance

Actress Allison Janney was "fuelled up" for a key scene in sporting biopic I, Tonya because her bird co-star wouldn't stop pecking at her ear.

The Help star portrays LaVona Harding, the mother of lead character Tonya Harding, played by Margot Robbie, and part of the film features her speaking directly into the camera, with her feathery friend sitting on her shoulder.

Allison was a little apprehensive at the thought of having to work with a bird, so she met with three different ones to see which would be best suited for the role of LaVona's chirpy companion.

"He's hands down my favourite animal co-star, and I've worked with a lot of animals," she said. "But I had to audition three birds for that part, because I'm the one who has to act with them, and I'm a dog or cat person, I don't know birds, and I was a little intimidated. But this little guy, Little Man is his name, he was very chill. He hung out on my shoulder, and I was like, 'OK... I like this guy.'"

However, his behavior changed when he saw Allison in full costume, but instead of halting filming, the actress used it to her advantage.

"We're doing the film and he became fascinated with the breathing tube I had, and my glasses, and the fur coat, and fell in love with my ear, and started just like, poking at it," she recalled. "It really p**sed me off, 'cause it was my (character's) part of the story, where I got to tell my part of the story to the camera, defending my life, and I was not gonna let that bird stop me...!

"He really got me fuelled up; I really think I owe that bird my performance!"

Janney may be right - her turn in I, Tonya has so far earned her best supporting actress nominations for both the 2018 Golden Globes and the Screen Actors Guild Awards.