Kevin Hart documents first-ever diaper change on Snapchat

Kevin Hart was so proud of himself after changing his first-ever diaper that he took to Snapchat to document the historic moment.

The Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle actor welcomed his third child, his first with wife Eniko Parrish, on 21 November (17). Despite having entered the world of parenthood twice before, with son Hendrix, 10, and daughter, Heaven, 12, from his previous marriage to actress Torrei Hart, Kevin recently admitted that he had always managed to avoid changing diapers.

So when it came to Kevin seizing the moment and changing baby Kenzo's diaper, he couldn't resist taking to Snapchat to boast about the moment.

Kevin began his postings on the app by revealing he was on "daddy duty" while Eniko was out. And while he relished the moments Kenzo was asleep, posing for pictures and videos with the tot cradled on his chest, Kevin admitted: "I'm praying to God that this boy stays asleep until she gets back. I'm nervous as hell."

However, Kenzo decided to put his father through his paces, by waking up before his mother returned. Upon his son waking, Kevin noticed that the diaper had a blue line on the outside, indicating that it was either wet or dirty, and realised it was up to him to change it.

He then shared a video of himself taking off the dirty diaper, placing a new one on Kenzo and putting the old one into a disposal bin.

"Daddy did that!" he exclaimed in the footage.

Kevin recently told Entertainment Tonight, "I have not changed a diaper... I'm around when the diaper is being changed, which makes me a part of the process within the moment. All you have to do is find other stuff to do while it's going down to keep you busy - that's all.

"With a newborn, it's very tough; they're fragile, they need a mother's touch, that's not a father's time, so I said, 'Baby, don't tag me in 'til me and the baby are on terms of 'stop' and he can listen to that.' I don't want to deal with that."