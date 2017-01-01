Alison Brie is 'living the dream' after making The Post with Meryl Streep

Alison Brie has landed her dream role in a Steven Spielberg film alongside Meryl Streep.

The 34-year-old actress has made her mark on the small screen thanks to roles in the likes of Mad Men, Community and Netflix show GLOW, about a women's professional wrestling team in the 1980s. But it's her latest role in Spielberg's film, The Post, in which she plays journalist Elizabeth "Lally" Graham Weymouth, the daughter of The Washington Post publisher Kay Graham, which has seen her realise her dream of working alongside her big screen idols.

As well as the importance of starring in the movie, which takes a detailed look inside The Post’s role in uncovering Watergate and the Pentagon Papers, Alison admits that being cast alongside Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks is a dream come true.

“I found it so relevant to today,” she tells GOTHAM magazine. “I think it’s really important that a movie like this gets made now, to remind people of our country’s history and why it’s important to have a free press.”

Despite having made her name on the small screen, Alison, who married fellow actor Dave Franco earlier this year, realised that starring in the highly-anticipated movie, which is tipped to win big during awards season, is the summit of her dreams as an actor.

“There are so many points in my life where I’ve (thought): Now I’m living the dream,” she says. “And then you’re standing there, in the middle of a set, taking direction from Steven Spielberg, in a scene with Meryl Streep… No, now I’m living the dream. Talk about setting the bar high. I guess I’ll never do another movie ever again.”

But the down to earth star's success has also spread to her personal life, which she credits for her all-around feeling of contentment.

“Being in my mid-30s, I’m feeling satisfied in life,” she smiles. “I got married earlier this year. I think there are a lot of (areas) where I figured out what I want. I know who I am, and I’m proud of it.”