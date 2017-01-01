Jennifer Lopez hosts taco feast for celebrity friends

Jennifer Lopez held a taco-themed dinner party for her celebrity pals on Wednesday night (27Dec17).

The superstar and her sportsman boyfriend Alex Rodriguez hosted a dinner at their home in New York, inviting the likes of Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Leah Remini.

Kim documented the evening on Snapchat for her followers, beginning with a clip of her and mother Kris in a car, saying, "Heading to taco Wednesday!"

The reality TV star then posted footage of a huge spread of Mexican food, tacos, and condiments as well as a close-up video of Jennifer posing in a stunning silver striped Gucci ensemble.

"Who else would organise a taco Wednesday in this dress... This girl!" Kim stated of her friend in the video.

Other clips from the bash show Jennifer munching on a taco while surrounded by her guests and Kim posing in a hot pink faux fur coat. Jennifer's mother Guadalupe Rodriguez and Kim's mother Kris were also spotted chatting together on a sofa.

The party wraps up a fun festive period for Jennifer and Alex, with the couple gathering their families together to celebrate Christmas.

The Jenny from the Block singer shared a photo on Tuesday (26Dec17) of her and Alex cuddled up to her nine-year-old twins Max and Emme, whom she shares with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, and other close family members.

"Hope everyone had a peaceful Christmas full of joy and laughter, surrounded by all of your loved ones... sending everyone lots of love and good wishes for this holiday season!!!! MERRY CHRISTMAS," she captioned the happy snap.