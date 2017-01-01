NEWS Drew Barrymore isn't 'hungry' for a romantic relationship Newsdesk Share with :







Drew Barrymore isn't actively seeking a romantic relationship at the moment.



The Charlie's Angels actress has been married and divorced three times, most recently to art consultant Will Kopelman, the father of her daughters Olive, five, and Frankie, three.



Since splitting from Will in 2016, Drew hasn't hit the dating scene as she is prioritising caring for her two girls.



"My daughters are so fulfilling that I feel like my cup is just avalanching over. If love took on a physical analogy form, I'd be an overstuffed turkey or a pinata," she told InStyle magazine. "So, I'm not really hungry for it at this moment. I don't think I would have ever known that I could be this content, this whole, without being in a romantic relationship. That would have been a surprise to my younger self."



Drew explained that since becoming a parent, she has learned a love that she "always wanted" to know. And is trying to raise Olive and Frankie in an environment which contrasts to her own upbringing in the spotlight, when she was a child star appearing in films such as E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial and Firestarter.



"It's almost like I never was at home. I was always out and about. That was the biggest takeaway for me," the 42-year-old sighed as she reflected on photographs of her at Hollywood events as a youngster. "And it's funny because you'd have to take a crowbar and a spatula and a forklift to get me out of the house now."



In addition to caring for her daughters, Drew has a number of projects in the works, including shooting the second season of Netflix's Santa Clarita Diet, running her production company Flower Films and expanding cosmetics line Flower Beauty. She's also pouring her heart and soul into Dear Drew, the clothing label she recently launched with Amazon Fashion.



"I kept feeling this burning desire to build an apparel brand for women by women, to explore something romantic. I took it back to my love of tailoring and having been in a costume house my whole life," she smiled.

