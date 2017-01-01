NEWS Robin Wright enjoying new romance with top fashion executive Newsdesk Share with :







Actress Robin Wright has reportedly been quietly dating a French fashion executive for Saint Laurent.



The Wonder Woman star has been linked to Clement Giraudet, the luxury fashion house's worldwide VIP relations manager, according to the New York Post's Page Six gossip blog.



Robin was previously pictured with Clement back in September (17), during Paris Fashion Week, when they attended a soccer game at the Parc des Princes Stadium with the actress' 24-year-old son Hopper, from her marriage to Sean Penn.



His identity was unknown at the time, but now a source tells Page Six Clement has been quietly travelling with Robin since the spring (17), when she gave a talk held during the Cannes Film Festival. The event was sponsored by officials at Kering, the parent company for Saint Laurent, but they were not photographed together at the venue.



The insider claims Clement has been staying at Robin's Los Angeles home whenever he visits, and they have been spending the Christmas holidays skiing in Tahoe City, California.



They have yet to comment on the romance reports.



Robin, 51, divorced Penn, the father of her two children, in 2010 after 14 years of marriage. She went on to date her Rampart co-star Ben Foster in early 2012, and they became engaged in December, 2013, before splitting the following year (14). They soon reconciled, only to call it quits for good in 2015.



Ben, 37, has since moved on - he is engaged to actress Laura Prepon, who gave birth to their first child over the summer (17).

