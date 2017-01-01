NEWS Laura Dern wants to return to Jurassic franchise Newsdesk Share with :







Actress Laura Dern would love to reprise her Jurassic Park character Dr. Ellie Sattler for the rebooted film franchise.



The Big Little Lies star featured as the paleontologist in the original dinosaur blockbuster back in 1993, and returned for 2001's Jurassic Park III, and she's keen to return to the sci-fi series now it's been revived with Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard as the new leads.



"(Sattler) was a feminist, she was awesome... I love that character and working on that film (franchise) was amazing," she said. "It might be time for some Ellie Sattler, but let's see. I don't know."



Pratt and Howard worked with director Colin Trevorrow for 2015's Jurassic World, and although the sequel has already wrapped with new moviemaker J.A. Bayona behind the camera, Dern's wish may still come true in the near future, as her old co-star Jeff Goldblum makes an appearance in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, which the two filmmakers co-wrote.



"He's more like a cameo - he doesn't have a major role in the action but it's definitely a very meaningful one in terms of the story," Bayona recently told The Independent of Goldblum's return as Dr. Ian Malcolm.



"He's always somehow been the voice of the conscience in these movies, telling us where the red lines are. He plays that role in this film. For Colin and I, it was about finding connections with the old trilogy - that makes it very rich as we are expanding Jurassic World but also finding new connections with Jurassic Park."



Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is set to hit theatres in June (18).

