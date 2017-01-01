Star Wars: The Last Jedi becomes second highest-grossing film of 2017

Star Wars: The Last Jedi has blasted past Wonder Woman to become the second highest-grossing movie of 2017 in the North American box office two weeks after its release.The film has earned $423.7 million (£315 million) since it came out in the U.S. on 15 December (17), placing it behind Beauty and the Beast, which grossed $504 million (£374.7 million) at the North American box office. The Last Jedi has also had an impressive haul globally, taking in $843.6 million (£627.2 million) to date.Wonder Woman now follows the popular sci-fi blockbuster with $412.6 million (£306.8 million) in the U.S. and $821.8 million (£611 million) worldwide. It is the first superhero film directed by a woman, Patty Jenkins, to make it into the top five grossing movies in a year, according to website We Got This Covered.The high earnings are good news for studio executives, but the movies' stars are also benefiting. Star Wars: The Last Jedi's Daisy Ridley and John Boyega have landed in the top 10 of Forbes' highest-grossing actors of 2017 list, with respective global ticketing receipts of $1.08 billion and $815 million (£606.1 million), placing the Murder on the Orient Express actress at number six and Boyega at 10.That countdown is led by Vin Diesel at number one with his movies, including The Fate of the Furious and xXx: The Return of Xander Cage, grossing $1.6 billion.His The Fate of The Furious co-star Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson follows in second place with $1.5 billion, and Wonder Woman's Gal Gadot is third with $1.4 billion.Beauty and Beast's Emma Watson takes fourth place with $1.3 billion, and Johnny Depp rounds out the top five with $1.1 billion.Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, and Chris Hemsworth also feature in the top 10.Film-News.co.uk were at the press conference to grab all of the fly on the wall action for you: