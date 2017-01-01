NEWS Chicago P.D. star Jason Beghe files for divorce Newsdesk Share with :







Chicago P.D. star Jason Beghe has filed for divorce from his wife Angie Janu.



In the divorce papers, the show's leading man listed the couple's separation date as May 2016, and cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split.



He also asked for joint legal and physical custody of their children, 14-year-old Bix and 11-year-old Bo, The Blast reported.



News of the pair's divorce comes just a month after a 2016 investigation into Beghe's behaviour on the set of the U.S. police drama came to light.



He was investigated by NBC network officials after members of the cast and crew complained about his "inappropriate behaviour" and later released a statement regarding the issue.



"I am deeply sorry for my behaviour, which I know has been hurtful to my friends and colleagues. I have struggled with anger issues for some time, and over the past year, I have been working with a coach to help me learn how to mitigate my temper. It's an ongoing process, and it has been a humbling one," the 57-year-old said.



"It is a source of great pride for me to be part of Chicago P.D.'s incredible cast and crew. I have personally apologised to anyone who I have upset, and I am committed to doing what is necessary to make up any damage that I may have caused."



Beghe has also starred in movies including Thelma & Louise and G.I. Jane.

