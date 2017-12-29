Zac Efron and Zendaya discuss The Greatest Showman roles in new video

Zendaya and Zac Efron discuss their roles as two star-crossed lovers and the continued relevance of telling these stories in a new THE GREATEST SHOWMAN clip released today by Twentieth Century Fox. "It's that tragic love story of them not being able to be together because of literally the colour of their skin" comments Zendaya, with Zac adding "Our film takes place in 1888 and we still have stuff like this going on". They also talk about their sensational duet 'Rewrite The Stars', a track that Zendaya describes as "so special".THE GREATEST SHOWMAN also stars Academy Award nominees Hugh Jackman and Michelle Williams with Rebecca Ferguson and Keala Settle. Direction comes from Michael Gracey and the original score is written by Academy Award and Tony Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (“La La Land”).“The Greatest Showman” is a bold and original musical that celebrates the birth of show business and the sense of wonder we feel when dreams come to life. Inspired by the ambition and imagination of P.T. Barnum, “The Greatest Showman” tells the story of a visionary who rose from nothing to create a mesmerizing spectacle that became a worldwide sensation. “The Greatest Showman” is directed by exciting new filmmaker, Michael Gracey, with songs by Academy Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (“La La Land”) and starring Academy Award nominee Hugh Jackman. Jackman is joined by Academy Award nominee Michelle Williams, Zendaya, Zac Efron and Rebecca Ferguson.THE GREATEST SHOWMAN is in cinemas NOW.Enter our competition to win the soundtrack below.